Buca di Beppo came in today to help us celebrate National Spaghetti Day and show us just some of their amazing food. They make fresh, authentic Italian food served family style. It's the perfect restaurant for parties or large banquets. Make a reservation today.

More info:

Buca di Beppo

1249 Howe Ave. Sacramento

(916) 922-6673

BucaDiBeppo.com