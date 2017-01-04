Deer Creek Overflows, Covering Scott Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- It is a memorable start to the New Year -- Northern California is getting pounded by a big storm.

"Rock slides coming down here and there on some of the roads, trees coming down, power outages, street flooding, some ponding," National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Clapp said.

Strong wind gusts Tuesday night into Wednesday were no match for even the thickest oak trees. A tree on Rockhurst Way in Granite Bay snapped in two locations and blocked the entire road. Luckily, it did not strike anyone or anything on the way down.

"I'm very disappointed because this was a beautiful old oak tree," homeowner Bruce Hopkins said.

The steady rain near Rancho Murieta already made its mark. Deer Creek kept rising and flooded Scott Road Wednesday morning. Rain totals may set some records.

"Some of that snow is going to start melting too, and add to the already 12-15 inches. That's a lot of rain. We haven't seen rain like this, since maybe 2010," Clapp said.

Forecasters anticipate this weekend to be even more severe. Sacramento County Officials said they have workers closely monitoring the locations prone to flash floods. They recommend people to prepare Friday, when they expect a break from the rain.

In the meantime, when you encounter a flooded road, remember this:

"Classic thing we talk about is, 'Turn around, don't drown.' If there is water on the roadways, you don't know how deep it is. Just turn around and find another way. Don't drive through it," Clapp said.

For up-to-the-minute flood information in your neighborhood, go to: https://sacflood.org/level.php.