Drivers Battle Rain, Snow Along Highway 50

The snow may have moved higher, but the rain down pounded furiously on drivers chaining up along Highway 50 on Wednesday.

"It's really scary and wet," said driver Athel Ausan.

At the Twin Bridges exit we found some drivers were headed for a post-holiday Tahoe vacation.

"It's not that bad, it's not much longer, so we'll see," said driver Candace Nance.

Nance said her family was prepared for bad weather and traffic. Cozy in her minivan she's having a great time time so far.

Her husband and father, drenched and struggling with chains in the snow, were a different story.

"I think we need a better umbrella," Nance said laughing.

From the amateurs to the professional -- truck driver Rick Jorgensen says he's been battling the storms since Sunday.

Soaked to the bone after putting chains on his big rig, he said Wednesday's weather is about the worst he's seen things all week.

"It's more difficult with the wind, especially pulling the trailer," Jorgensen said.

Chain control came right on time, just two minutes east of Twin Bridges, rain turned to snow and roads turned to slush. Early Wednesday morning officials held traffic on Highway 50 for avalanche control.

Vehicles have gotten stuck in the snow, but overall Caltrans say there were not many major incidents on the northern portion of Highway 50.

Further to the south, though, in Placerville a semi-truck veered off the road and rolled over. The driver got out safely and no other cars were involved.

Jorgensen said he's seen all that and more the last few days. His advice for making it through?

"Slow down, and you got to have the right attitude," he said.