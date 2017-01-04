Northern California Reservoirs Stay Mostly Empty Despite Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Recent storms have brought Northern California reservoirs near normal water storage levels and in some cases above average.

But the 15 year averages water regulators use still means key reservoirs are far from capacity. Folsom Reservoir for example is at 100 percent of average but is still only at 41 percent of capacity.

"That's a requirement, that's to maintain safe space in the reservoir so that we can receive these storms that are consistently coming through," said Bureau of Reclamation spokesperson Louis Moore.

Water levels at Folsom rose slightly on Wednesday after storm runoff began flowing into the reservoir at 5,000 cubic feet per second. Releases were less than that but will likely go up as more storms develop.

Still at 100 percent of average for this time of year allows the bureau to fulfill obligations to downstream users and customers of the water, which weren't always possible during the drought years.

"We do a lot of good with the water available to us, right now we're able to meet demand for water supply," said Moore.