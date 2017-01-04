Police Set Up Perimeter in South Sacramento After Shots Fired, Short Pursuit

SACRAMENTO — Police have set up a perimeter in South Sacramento after a short pursuit and shots fired, police said.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of 51st Avenue and Demaret Drive in South Sacramento for a report of shot fired.

As officers arrived, a vehicle took off and police started a short pursuit.

The car stopped and two or three people ran on foot. As they ran off, police heard more shots being fired. Police are not sure at this time if the shots were directed at officers.

Police are in the area searching for those involved and have a perimeter set up.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.