Snowy Conditions Shut Down Interstate 80

Snowy slush blankets Interstate 80. Heading up the hill from Sacramento Wednesday was no easy task.

"We tried to go around and people are getting stuck so that road got closed off," said Tim from Sacramento.

Drivers had a lot to deal with. Traffic came to a complete stop early Wednesday afternoon just pat Cisco Grove. Stalled big rigs and cars slowed down travelers.

"They had bad traffic over there, we were stuck up there for a little bit about two hours," said driver Castor Rapisura.

Caltrans worked hard to keep the highway from shutting down, but just after 2 p.m. Wednesday the severe weather conditions closed I-80 eastbound at Colfax.

As of 6:30 Wednesday night, both sides of I-80 were shut down. Westbound at Truckee and eastbound at Coflax.