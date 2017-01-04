Snowy Weather Shuts Down I-80 in Both Directions

Weather conditions have shut down portions of Interstate 80 in both directions.

According to the California Highway Patrol, westbound 1-80 has been closed in Truckee and eastbound I-80 is closed in Colfax.

Tractor trailers are being stopped at Applegate in Placer County due to traction concerns.

Any drivers trying to get in or out of the Sierra Nevada will have to use Highway 50.

State Route 89 south between Truckee and Squaw Valley is also closed due to power lines down across the roadway.

