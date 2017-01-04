Soggy Weather Topples Stockton Tree onto Minivan

STOCKTON — A tree so big, the force of its fall almost flattened the back of a minivan on Woodside Drive in Stockton.

“No good, Yeah,” Jesse Wu, the vehicle’s owner said.

Wu said the rain and wind were too much for the tree to bear on Tuesday night. He believes this was an accident that could have been prevented. Wu said he has reported the dead tree to city officials months ago and that they came by in August, marked the tree but never removed it.

In the past, a representative with the City of Stockton has said that dead trees like Wu’s are on a waiting list for removal.

On Wednesday morning, workers worked through the rain, sawing and feeding the now downed tree’s limbs to a wood chipper. Neighbors we spoke to said it happened around 6 or 7 p.m. Tuesday night but it wasn’t a complete surprise because they said they’ve been warning the city for months that this tree was dead.

“I remember watching TV in the living room and you just heard a crash,” neighbor Marina Metzger said.

She said it’s a shame Mother Nature did the job faster than the City of Stockton.

“I think that the city needs to follow-up. When they mark something as a hazard they definitely need to follow-up as soon as possible,” she explained.

Wu said he does have car insurance but unfortunately his plan did did not cover a tree falling on his minivan.

No one was inside the minivan when the tree fell down.