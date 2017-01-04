Some Sacramento County Parks Could Close Because of Rain, Rising Waters

SACRAMENTO — A number of Sacramento County parks could be closed over the next week because of heavy rains and rising water levels in the forecast.

County officials say to be aware of areas that typically flood during a storm, especially spots along the American River.

On Wednesday, the American River Parkway multi-use trail was closed between mile 0.5 and mile 2.5.

All islands on the American River between Hazel Avenue and Discovery Park are anticipated to be closed on Thursday, along with the area north of Discovery Park — between the boat launch and Garden Highway.

Howe Avenue and Watt Avenue park access may close in the future, park officials said.