Travelers Halted in Colfax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- Hundreds of cars were parked in Colfax on Wednesday afternoon into the night waiting for Interstate 80 to re-open.

The freeway was closed between Colfax and Truckee due to multiple spin-outs, accidents and vehicles stuck in snow.

According to a Caltrans news release regarding the I-80 closure, "Traffic backlogs prevented free movement of Caltrans snow removal equipment on both directions of the highway."

The closure allowed Caltrans to make headway clearing snow from the lanes of travel.

In the 9 p.m. hour, the California Highway Patrol in Truckee said they were hoping to re-open the Interstate in the early morning hours.