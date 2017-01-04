Tree Service Companies Busy Following Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- This week's storm knocked down many trees across Northern California, keeping tree services busy.

The rain water has turned soil into mud, causing some roots to cut through it like a knife through warm butter.

"We have a lot of them on fences, light poles, parking lots," said Terry Stevens, the owner of Tree Tech in South Sacramento.

Stevens said far too many of his clients waited too long to take care of dead trees around their property.

"You want to do maintenance on trees two to three years, depending on the type of tree... People save a lot of money if they just take care of it early," Stevens told FOX40.

But when it's stormy, and a tree falls on your home, Stevens said you'll have to pay extra to have a crew come out in the middle of the night and tree services sometimes can't get involved.

"Obviously if there's wires around anywhere near it, you obviously want to call the fire department or electrical company," Stevens said.

He told FOX40 most tree service companies like his will come out to your home and give you a free quote.

With a short break in the rain coming Thursday and Friday before the next big storm, Stevens said now is the time.