UC System Proposes First Tuition Increase in Six Years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California Board of Regents is expected to consider a plan to increase tuition for the first time in six years.

University of California officials unveiled the plan Wednesday, saying that the proposed increases would be a modest way to boost mental health services, financial aid and faculty hiring.

Students currently pay $12,294 a year in tuition and fees. The proposal calls for a $282 increase in tuition and $54 increase in fees, bringing the new total to $12,630 starting in 2017-18.

UC spokeswoman Dianne Klein said financial aid would cover the increases for two-thirds of the system’s California undergraduate students.

Critics have said higher tuition would put too much of a burden on students already struggling to finance their educations.

The Board of Regents meets Jan. 25-26.