Winter Weather Shuts Down Highway 50, I-80 in Sierra

TRUCKEE — Winter weather has prompted the closure of Interstate 80 in both directions at Donner Summit due to extremely low visibility, the CHP said Wednesday morning.

Westbound Highway 50 traffic was held was at Meyers because of avalanche control.

In the last day or so, a significant amount of snow has blanketed the Sierra, closing some schools on Tuesday and complicating post-holiday travel.

Drivers being told to turn around at Cisco Grove – I80 shutdown for a little bit longer –white out conditions @FOX40 @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/UFXFAHzXqr — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) January 4, 2017

