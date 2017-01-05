A Homeless Veteran’s Struggle to Survive on the Streets of Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- He told doctors he operated on himself on the streets of Sacramento.

This homeless veteran's struggle to survive is amazing and heartbreaking. For years, he was on his own, but two homeless programs came together and helped save his life.

Army Strong, to Greg Metcalf, it’s not just a recruiting slogan.

“I did what I had to do when it was time for me to do it ,” said Metcalf.

It’s the frame of mind that led him to self-treat a life-threatening wound while living on the street rather than let a doctor amputate his foot.

According to what Metcalf later told Veteran Administration doctors, in 2012 he developed gangrene in his left foot from exposure to the cold. When emergency room doctors told him they’d need to take his foot, Greg left the hospital.

“Then took himself behind a dumpster, sterilized a pocket knife with a lit flame and went about using his knowledge he got from his military training about how to treat wounds," said Doctor Michael Yanuck.

Two years later Greg told his story to Doctor Yanuck with the VA’s Homeless outreach program -- Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team.

“Literally as he would say, whittled away the dead tissue at the wound bit by bit,” said Yanuck.

Yanuck met Greg while doing outreach at Friendship Park, a facility park where homeless people can get food and hygiene services. Yanuck and the staff at Friendship Park convinced Greg to get treatment at the VA.

“I didn’t want this to be a failure, this had to be a success,” said Metcalf.

Yanuck says Greg’s story is not unusual. Many of the homeless veterans HPACT tries to help have life threatening struggles and may be reluctant to seek help.

However, Yanuck believes the work HPACT does cannot just improve patient’s health but help them have meaningful lives.

“I have every kind of specialists to refer my patients to, I have social workers to move them towards housing, I have folks in compensated work to move them towards actual work experience,” said Yanuck.

Metcalf says he’s ready for what’s next, beginning with moving to a nursing facility Friday.

“It’s a step forward, we all have got to take a step forward," said Metcalf.

Thanks to help from HPACT and Friendship Park he’ll being doing it on both feet.

Friday Yanuck and Greg will be speaking at Friendship Park for the grand opening of their new facility.