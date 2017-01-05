Adopt a Pet: Zoey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Name: Zoey

Breed: Staffordshire Terrier/ Boxer Mix

Color: Brown and White

Age: 10 years old

Sex: Female

Zoey is a sweet gal, affectionate and loves to give big kisses. She will hop right in the car for you and likes going for walks. She would love a family that both enjoys being outside for some activity but also to hang out at home, to just cuddle and have her butt scratched.

Zoey was a much beloved pet before her owner passed away. She was house trained and was an inside dog. She likes other dogs but is a little too interested in cats.

She may be 10 years old but has a lot of spunk left in her. She likes to catch balls and is a wonderful companion. Zoey qualifies for our Senior to Senior program! If you are 65 years old or more, we will waive her adoption fee.