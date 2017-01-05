Darrell Steinberg’s First City Council Meeting as Mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Coming back to where it all started.

"It's like coming full circle. It's like coming back home," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

The mayor took the helm at his first official City Council meeting Thursday.

It's been more than 18 years since Steinberg sat on the City Council.

He's seen many changes here and says it's an exciting time for innovation, the arts and the growing economy.

"I wanna make sure that we connect that growth to the neighborhoods and especially the youth," he said.

Hoping to keep progress on track as he leads the city for the next four years, Steinberg’s focus for Thursday’s agenda was transparency and ethics, calling his decision a deliberate choice for the meeting.

"Everything we want to do flows from having the public's trust," Steinberg said.

Trust perhaps shadowed by his predecessor -- who came under fire for several issues -- professionally and personally.

"I bring, I think, a lot of varied experience to the role here now," he said.

Steinberg served six years as the president pro tem of the Senate during challenging times in the state Capitol.

And this time around, he’s committed to give back to the city that has shaped him.

"I love this city, it has provided me endless opportunities to serve and it's where I've raised my kids, and I still have more to give back," he said.