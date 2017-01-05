Good Samaritans Step In, Help Police Arrest Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

His shirt barely on and a cut on his head -- an unflattering picture of Cesar Tovar who is suspected of resisting arrest and using illegal drugs.

But for the Riverbank Police Services, who shared the photo on their Facebook page, it’s their shout out to two brave strangers.

FOX40 spoke to one of those good Samaritans off camera.

The man said he saw that the deputy needed help, that he was struggling with the suspect. So he did what he had to do.

Investigators said a sergeant was waved down by a driver on Claribel in Riverbank on Wednesday morning.

Tovar allegedly interrupted traffic and appeared to be high on drugs.

The man FOX40 spoke to said he was driving when he saw the struggle and decided to take action.

“He looked like he needed help. Don’t want officers to get hurt,” he said.

The sergeant tried to pat Tovar down, but investigators said he was aggressive and even made a threat.

The good Samaritan said he and another man held Tovar’s legs down.

“The guy is obviously out of his mind, (it) took four people to get him handcuffed,” he said.

He said it happened really fast, the sergeant thanked them for their help and it was over.

As for why he wants to remain anonymous.

"I don't need the notoriety. I just did what I had to do at that moment,” he said.

The other good Samaritan hasn't been named.

An ambulance was sent to check on the cut on Tovar’s head. He's been booked for resisting arrest and misdemeanor drug charges.

The deputies involved were not injured.