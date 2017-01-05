I-80 Traffic in Sierra Eases Up between Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAHOE NATIONAL FOREST -- For nearly 24 hours, truck drivers along I-80 were stuck in an uncomfortable situation.

"The cab isn't designed for sleeping in," Raley's truck driver, Kevin Ludwig said.

With I-80 shut down in both directions in the Sierra Mountains overnight, CalTrans turned away many truck drivers at the Applegate exit. Ludwig said he was lucky enough to avoid it. But his coworker had to park on the off ramp last night.

"He wasn't happy but that's just the way it goes sometimes," Ludwig said.

Forecasters said this is one of the strongest winter storms since 2010 with 3 feet of snow reported in some ski resorts. At Nyack, chains were mandatory for all vehicles without 4WD and snow tires.

"You just have to listen to the CalTrans reports, and follow their directions," Ludwig said.

As the morning went on, chain controls moved up the mountain to Cisco Grove because of better weather. That is where FOX40 met truck driver, David Madden. Instead of chaining up like everyone else, he was just walking around.

"Caltrans, I guess they've had a really bad week up here, so they're being kind of overprotective. so I'm not worried about it," Madden said.

His 33 years experience as a truck driver told him to forget the chains. He decided to wait it out for a few more minutes.

"I was kind of hoping that the blue sky will follow me over. And drive right over, and not worry about it," Madden said.

He was right. Chain controls continued to inch up the mountain throughout the day.

But not before reaching his final destination: Silver Springs, Nevada.

"I'll probably chain up and get over it. It's my weekend. I want to go home," Madden laughed.

Forecasters said tomorrow will be the calm before the another major storm.