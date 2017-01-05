Jury Approves Death Penalty for Convicted Alturas Mass Shooter Cherie Rhoades

PLACER COUNTY — The woman convicted in a 2014 mass shooting in Alturas will be sentenced to death, a jury decided Thursday.

A Placer County judge will go forward with the decision at a hearing in April.

Cherie Rhoades killed four people and injured two others on Feb. 20, 2014 inside the Cedarville Rancheria Tribal Office. At the time, Rhoades was about to be ousted as the tribal chairwoman.

Those killed were her nephew Glenn Colonico, her niece Angel Penn, her brother Rurik Davis and tribal administrator Sheila Russo.

Russo’s husband told FOX40 that she had uncovered misused funds in the tribal books, which, in part, led to Rhoades being evicted. The shooting began during the eviction hearing.

Rhoades was ultimately convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, for shooting and stabbing two of her other nieces.