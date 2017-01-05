Man’s Body Found at Cypress Lakes Golf Course

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE — A man’s body was found at the Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Vacaville on Thursday afternoon.

The golf course is operated by the 60th Force Support Squadron at Travis Air Force Base. Base emergency personnel responded to the incident.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. They said the man, who was in his 50s, was found in the water.

The man’s cause of death is still under investigation. The sheriff’s department does not consider the death suspicious.