Roseville Prepares for Potential Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Weather forecasters are predicting enough rain from this coming weekend's storm to surpass levels that were last seen way back in 2005, when much of the area was hit hard by flooding, including Roseville.

Today though, the city has the highest rating in the country when it comes to flood control.

"Thanks to our $20 million flood control project ,we're in better shape," explained Carl Walker, who is in charge of the project for the city.

But 11 years ago, the neighborhood along Champion Oaks did flood after four inches of rain fell, leading up to a hectic New Year's Eve morning for many residents.

One of those homeowners, James Mason, reminisced with us about that day when boats, wheel barrels and sandbags were needed to save his home.

"The water was going all the way around my house, they had to dig a trench here to drain it off my yard because it was so bad," he said.

That trench his neighbors dug that day still remains in his front yard, and so do the memories of all the people who pitched in.

"It sure was nice having all my neighbors help me like that," he said.

The hope is, Mason and the folks that live near Linda Creek, as well as other trouble spots in Roseville, will never have to get through a day like that again.

The city spent $20 million installing flood walls and levees as well as storm drain pumps. But the biggest difference may be that the banks of Linda Creek were literally carved out to increase its capacity.

"There was a significant amount of volume created for the creek to over-top the lower bank," said Walker.

And because of those efforts, a significant portion of Roseville will remain high and dry, while those still near Linda Creek, more than likely, will only see minor street flooding when the heavy rains return.

"It helped out a lot, them digging down the stream like they've done," said Mason. "It seems to go over the road now, instead of filling up here like it used to."

The city says it will have plenty of crews available and on standby ahead of this weekend's storm. They ask residents to be aware and be prepared.