Sandbag Stations Open Up Ahead of Weekend Storm

Ahead of this weekend's storm, city and county governments in our area are opening up sandbag stations to help people protect their property against possible floods.

People are able to fill 20 sand bags for free at these locations. All they have to bring is a shovel.

It is recommended you only fill your sand bag half full. Over-filling the bags can cause them to become too rigid and not be malleable to move and fill in all the gaps to keep the water out.

View a running list of sandbag locations below:

SACRAMENTO COUNTY

  • County Branch Center, Sacramento
    • 3847 Branch Center Road
  • Jose P. Rizal Community Center
    • 7320 Florin Mall Drive
  • Orangevale Community Center, Orangevale
    • 6860 Hazel Avenue
  • Westside Park
    • 6555 West 2nd Street
  • City Corporation Yard, Elk Grove (Full Service)
    • 10250 Iron Rock Way at Elkmont Way
  • Laguna West Site, Elk Grove (Self Service)
    • Klagge Court
  • Cosumnes CSD Administration Office, Elk Grove (Self Service)
    • 8820 Elk Grove Boulevard
  • Pleasant Grove School Road at Grant Line Road, Elk Grove (Self Service)
  • Don Nottoli Park, Elk Grove (Self Service)

PLACER COUNTY

  • Auburn:
    • Check http://www.auburn.ca.gov/  for changes.
    • School Park Preserve parking lot, 55 College Way
      • Limit 10 bags per resident
      • Questions: please call 823-4211 or after hours 823-4237

    Lincoln: (Currently only offering sand. Bags will be put out should a storm event arise.)

    Rocklin:

    Roseville:

     

    Below is a list of locations in unincorporated areas for sand and sand bags to be distributed, as available:

    Alta:

    • CAL FIRE Station 33, 33752 Alta Forestry Road

    North Auburn:

    • Placer County Fire Station 180, 11645 Atwood Road

    Foresthill:

    • Foresthill Fire Protection District Station 90, 20540 Foresthill Road.

    Granite Bay:

    • South Placer Fire Station 17, 6900 Eureka Road

    Homewood:

    • North Tahoe Fire: Station 53, 5425 West Lake Blvd

    Kings Beach:

    • North Tahoe Fire Station 52, 288 North Shore Blvd (Intersection of Highways 267 & 28)

    Lincoln:

    • Placer County Fire Station 70, 1112 Wise Road
    • Placer County Fire Station 74, 8500 Lakeview Lane

    Loomis:

    • Town of Loomis Corp Yard, Corner of Rippey Road and Mandarin Court.

    Meadow Vista:

    • Placer Hills Fire Station 84, 16999 Placer Hills Road

    Northstar:

    • Northstar Community Services District Corp Yard, 50 Trimont Lane (off Northstar Blvd)

    Ophir:

    • Placer County Fire Station 182, Ophir, 9405 Wise Road

    Paige:

    • Placer County Fire Station 75, Paige, 5390 Nicolaus Road

    Sheridan:

    • Placer County Fire Station 78, Sheridan, 4952 Riosa Road

    Squaw Valley:

    • Old Squaw Valley Fire Station, 1810 Squaw Valley Road (at west end of valley, near lifts)

    Tahoe City:

    • Department of Public Works Corp Yard, 2501 North Lake Blvd (Burton Creek)

    Truckee:

    • Truckee Fire Station 92, 11473 Donner Pass Road
    • Town of Truckee Corp Yard, 10969 Stevens Ln.

NEVADA COUNTY

  • Highway 49 at East Broad Street (Nevada County Warehouse)

 SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY

  • Allen’s Valley Loam, Stockton
    • 2904 Beyer Lane
  • Robinson’s Feed Company, Lodi
    • 1150 E. Victor Road

STANISLAUS COUNTY

  • 2220 Hackett Road, Ceres
  • 1719 Morgan Road, Modesto
  • 7018 Pine Street, Hughson
  • 501 N. Jefferson, Modesto
  • 938 Fresno Street, Newman
  • 325 East G Street, Oakdale
  • 16215 S Baldwin Road, Patterson
  • 2901 High Street, Riverbank
  • 901 S Walnut, Turlock
  • 109 South E Street, Waterford

EL DORADO COUNTY

  • 6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines
  • 4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville
  • 4040 Carson Road, Camino
  • 7200 Florian Court, Cool
  • 7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset
  • 501 Main Street, Diamond Springs
  • 4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley
  • 5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue
  • 1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills
  • 3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park

SOLANO COUNTY

  • 420 Gregory Street, Fairfield
  • 4135 Cantelow Road, Vacaville
  • 205 Ford Way, Dixon

YUBA COUNTY

  • 1420 Sky Harbor Drive, Olivehurst