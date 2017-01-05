Sandbag Stations Open Up Ahead of Weekend Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ahead of this weekend's storm, city and county governments in our area are opening up sandbag stations to help people protect their property against possible floods.

People are able to fill 20 sand bags for free at these locations. All they have to bring is a shovel.

It is recommended you only fill your sand bag half full. Over-filling the bags can cause them to become too rigid and not be malleable to move and fill in all the gaps to keep the water out.

View a running list of sandbag locations below:

SACRAMENTO COUNTY

County Branch Center, Sacramento 3847 Branch Center Road

Jose P. Rizal Community Center 7320 Florin Mall Drive

Orangevale Community Center, Orangevale 6860 Hazel Avenue

Westside Park 6555 West 2nd Street

City Corporation Yard, Elk Grove (Full Service) 10250 Iron Rock Way at Elkmont Way

Laguna West Site, Elk Grove (Self Service) Klagge Court

Cosumnes CSD Administration Office, Elk Grove (Self Service) 8820 Elk Grove Boulevard

Pleasant Grove School Road at Grant Line Road, Elk Grove (Self Service)

Don Nottoli Park, Elk Grove (Self Service)

PLACER COUNTY

Auburn: Check http://www.auburn.ca.gov/ for changes. School Park Preserve parking lot, 55 College Way Limit 10 bags per resident Questions: please call 823-4211 or after hours 823-4237 Lincoln: (Currently only offering sand. Bags will be put out should a storm event arise.) The direct link to the sandbag information page is: http://www.lincolnca.gov/city-hall/departments-divisions/public-services/stormwater/sandbags Lincoln Library, 485 Twelve Bridges Dr. Joiner Park, 1701 Nicolaus Rd. McBean Park, 17 McBean Park Dr. (by the skate park) Rocklin: Visit http://www.rocklin.ca.us/ Roseville: Visit www.roseville.ca.us/sandbags Below is a list of locations in unincorporated areas for sand and sand bags to be distributed, as available: Alta: CAL FIRE Station 33, 33752 Alta Forestry Road North Auburn: Placer County Fire Station 180, 11645 Atwood Road Foresthill: Foresthill Fire Protection District Station 90, 20540 Foresthill Road. Granite Bay: South Placer Fire Station 17, 6900 Eureka Road Homewood: North Tahoe Fire: Station 53, 5425 West Lake Blvd Kings Beach: North Tahoe Fire Station 52, 288 North Shore Blvd (Intersection of Highways 267 & 28) Lincoln: Placer County Fire Station 70, 1112 Wise Road Placer County Fire Station 74, 8500 Lakeview Lane Loomis: Town of Loomis Corp Yard, Corner of Rippey Road and Mandarin Court. Meadow Vista: Placer Hills Fire Station 84, 16999 Placer Hills Road Northstar: Northstar Community Services District Corp Yard, 50 Trimont Lane (off Northstar Blvd) Ophir: Placer County Fire Station 182, Ophir, 9405 Wise Road Paige: Placer County Fire Station 75, Paige, 5390 Nicolaus Road Sheridan: Placer County Fire Station 78, Sheridan, 4952 Riosa Road Squaw Valley: Old Squaw Valley Fire Station, 1810 Squaw Valley Road (at west end of valley, near lifts) Tahoe City: Department of Public Works Corp Yard, 2501 North Lake Blvd (Burton Creek) Truckee: Truckee Fire Station 92, 11473 Donner Pass Road Town of Truckee Corp Yard, 10969 Stevens Ln.



NEVADA COUNTY

Highway 49 at East Broad Street (Nevada County Warehouse)

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY

Allen’s Valley Loam, Stockton 2904 Beyer Lane

Robinson’s Feed Company, Lodi 1150 E. Victor Road



STANISLAUS COUNTY

2220 Hackett Road, Ceres

1719 Morgan Road, Modesto

7018 Pine Street, Hughson

501 N. Jefferson, Modesto

938 Fresno Street, Newman

325 East G Street, Oakdale

16215 S Baldwin Road, Patterson

2901 High Street, Riverbank

901 S Walnut, Turlock

109 South E Street, Waterford

EL DORADO COUNTY

6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines

4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville

4040 Carson Road, Camino

7200 Florian Court, Cool

7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset

501 Main Street, Diamond Springs

4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley

5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue

1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills

3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park

SOLANO COUNTY

420 Gregory Street, Fairfield

4135 Cantelow Road, Vacaville

205 Ford Way, Dixon

YUBA COUNTY