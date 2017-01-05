Sandbag Stations Open Up Ahead of Weekend Storm

People are able to fill 20 sand bags for free at these locations. All they have to bring is a shovel.
It is recommended you only fill your sand bag half full. Over-filling the bags can cause them to become too rigid and not be malleable to move and fill in all the gaps to keep the water out.
View a running list of sandbag locations below:
- County Branch Center, Sacramento
- 3847 Branch Center Road
- Jose P. Rizal Community Center
- 7320 Florin Mall Drive
- Orangevale Community Center, Orangevale
- 6860 Hazel Avenue
- Westside Park
- 6555 West 2nd Street
- City Corporation Yard, Elk Grove (Full Service)
- 10250 Iron Rock Way at Elkmont Way
- Laguna West Site, Elk Grove (Self Service)
- Klagge Court
- Cosumnes CSD Administration Office, Elk Grove (Self Service)
- 8820 Elk Grove Boulevard
- Pleasant Grove School Road at Grant Line Road, Elk Grove (Self Service)
- Don Nottoli Park, Elk Grove (Self Service)
- Auburn:
- Check http://www.auburn.ca.gov/ for changes.
- School Park Preserve parking lot, 55 College Way
- Limit 10 bags per resident
- Questions: please call 823-4211 or after hours 823-4237
Lincoln: (Currently only offering sand. Bags will be put out should a storm event arise.)
- The direct link to the sandbag information page is: http://www.lincolnca.gov/city-hall/departments-divisions/public-services/stormwater/sandbags
- Lincoln Library, 485 Twelve Bridges Dr.
- Joiner Park, 1701 Nicolaus Rd.
- McBean Park, 17 McBean Park Dr. (by the skate park)
Rocklin:
Roseville:
Below is a list of locations in unincorporated areas for sand and sand bags to be distributed, as available:
Alta:
- CAL FIRE Station 33, 33752 Alta Forestry Road
North Auburn:
- Placer County Fire Station 180, 11645 Atwood Road
Foresthill:
- Foresthill Fire Protection District Station 90, 20540 Foresthill Road.
Granite Bay:
- South Placer Fire Station 17, 6900 Eureka Road
Homewood:
- North Tahoe Fire: Station 53, 5425 West Lake Blvd
Kings Beach:
- North Tahoe Fire Station 52, 288 North Shore Blvd (Intersection of Highways 267 & 28)
Lincoln:
- Placer County Fire Station 70, 1112 Wise Road
- Placer County Fire Station 74, 8500 Lakeview Lane
Loomis:
- Town of Loomis Corp Yard, Corner of Rippey Road and Mandarin Court.
Meadow Vista:
- Placer Hills Fire Station 84, 16999 Placer Hills Road
Northstar:
- Northstar Community Services District Corp Yard, 50 Trimont Lane (off Northstar Blvd)
Ophir:
- Placer County Fire Station 182, Ophir, 9405 Wise Road
Paige:
- Placer County Fire Station 75, Paige, 5390 Nicolaus Road
Sheridan:
- Placer County Fire Station 78, Sheridan, 4952 Riosa Road
Squaw Valley:
- Old Squaw Valley Fire Station, 1810 Squaw Valley Road (at west end of valley, near lifts)
Tahoe City:
- Department of Public Works Corp Yard, 2501 North Lake Blvd (Burton Creek)
Truckee:
- Truckee Fire Station 92, 11473 Donner Pass Road
- Town of Truckee Corp Yard, 10969 Stevens Ln.
- Highway 49 at East Broad Street (Nevada County Warehouse)
- Allen’s Valley Loam, Stockton
- 2904 Beyer Lane
- Robinson’s Feed Company, Lodi
- 1150 E. Victor Road
- 2220 Hackett Road, Ceres
- 1719 Morgan Road, Modesto
- 7018 Pine Street, Hughson
- 501 N. Jefferson, Modesto
- 938 Fresno Street, Newman
- 325 East G Street, Oakdale
- 16215 S Baldwin Road, Patterson
- 2901 High Street, Riverbank
- 901 S Walnut, Turlock
- 109 South E Street, Waterford
- 6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines
- 4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville
- 4040 Carson Road, Camino
- 7200 Florian Court, Cool
- 7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset
- 501 Main Street, Diamond Springs
- 4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley
- 5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue
- 1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills
- 3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park
- 420 Gregory Street, Fairfield
- 4135 Cantelow Road, Vacaville
- 205 Ford Way, Dixon
- 1420 Sky Harbor Drive, Olivehurst