Melinda Booth - Director, Wild & Scenic Film Festival - is in the studio to talk about the nation's largest environmental film festival.

- Wild and Scenic Film Festival is the largest environmental film festival in the nation - more than 5K environmental activists, celebrities, and filmmakers

- Hosted January 12 - January 16 in Nevada City and Grass Valley

- More than 120 environmental films in 10 venues over 5 days in 2 charming cities

- Things to do beyond the films include:

o Book signings

o Fireside chats

o Filmmaker workshops

o Eco tours

o Environmental fashion show

o Kids Films