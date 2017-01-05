Melinda Booth - Director, Wild & Scenic Film Festival - is in the studio to talk about the nation's largest environmental film festival.
- Wild and Scenic Film Festival is the largest environmental film festival in the nation - more than 5K environmental activists, celebrities, and filmmakers
- Hosted January 12 - January 16 in Nevada City and Grass Valley
- More than 120 environmental films in 10 venues over 5 days in 2 charming cities
- Things to do beyond the films include:
o Book signings
o Fireside chats
o Filmmaker workshops
o Eco tours
o Environmental fashion show
o Kids Films