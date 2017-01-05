Your Weekend, January 5

Courtesy of Sacramento365, FOX40 has some events to fill the first weekend of the new year.
Sac Girls Rock the Next Level
Laughs Unlimited
Thurs. 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sac-girls-rock-next-level/
SacAnime 2017 Convention
Sacramento Convention Center
Various times
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=anime&do_search=no&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date&end_date
Great Train Show
Cal Expo
Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/great-train-show-3/
Kids Christmas Bird Count
Effie Yeaw Nature Center
Sun. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/kids-christmas-bird-count-2/
Make It A Night
Rhapsody and Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience
Harris Center for the Arts
Sun. 2 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/rhapsody-and-rhythm-the-gershwin-concert-experience/
Where to Eat: "Land Ocean
"
Where to Grab A Drink: BJ's