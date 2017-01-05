Your Weekend, January 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy of Sacramento365, FOX40 has some events to fill the first weekend of the new year.

Sac Girls Rock the Next Level

Laughs Unlimited

Thurs. 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sac-girls-rock-next-level/

SacAnime 2017 Convention

Sacramento Convention Center

Various times

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=anime&do_search=no&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date&end_date

Great Train Show

Cal Expo

Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/great-train-show-3/

Kids Christmas Bird Count

Effie Yeaw Nature Center

Sun. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/kids-christmas-bird-count-2/

Make It A Night

Rhapsody and Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience

Harris Center for the Arts

Sun. 2 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/rhapsody-and-rhythm-the-gershwin-concert-experience/

Where to Eat: "Land Ocean

"

Where to Grab A Drink: BJ's