Yuba County Issues Voluntary Flood Evacuations Ahead of Storm

MARYSVILLE -- The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is asking that residents and businesses in a flood plain of the Yuba River between Marysville and Linda get ready to evade flood waters.

"There will be water that touches most, if not all, of these businesses and residences," said County OES Manager Scott Bryan.

It issued a voluntary evacuation advisory, which was delivered door to door by sheriff's deputies, code enforcement and Marysville police.

A massive rain storm is due over the weekend and Bryan says they want to give people who are located near Simpson Land and Dantoni Road the best chance to avoid being caught in a flood.

He predicted that the Yuba River would overflow its banks and cover much of the area with up to 4 feet of water. The area is inside the levees that protect Marysville and Linda.

County Supervisor Andy Vasquez remembers the last time the area flooded in 2006.

"It's extremely dangerous, and it's extremely fast...for some strange reason people don't want to believe that the water's going to affect them, it's going around them," said Vasquez.

The brunt of the storm is expected to come late Saturday and may go through Monday.