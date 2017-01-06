Brian Posehn Visits Studio40 Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brian Posehn stopped by Studio40 live to share some laughs with us and promote his upcoming comedy show at the Punch Line Comedy Club in Sacramento. You may recognize Posehn from his appearances in Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, The Devil's Rejects, The Big Bang Theory, and many more. Have some laughs and see him perform at one of his shows either tonight or tomorrow.

More info:

Punch Line Comedy Club

2100 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA

October 13-15

Thursday: 8pm

Friday: 8pm & 10pm

Saturday: 8pm & 10pm

Tickets at PunchLineSac.com