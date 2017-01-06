Chef Danny Origel from Meadowlands Restaurant is in the studio showing Simone how to make his Avocado Toast -- brioche with smashed avocado, smoked bacon with two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, and seasonal greens.
Cooking with Meadowlands Restaurant
