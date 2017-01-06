Elk Grove Residents Purchase Tons of Sandbags in Preparation for Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Tons of sand was bagged and taken to nearby homes ahead of this weekend's anticipated storm, which is expected to bring several inches of rain to the area.

A city employee told FOX40 that more than a hundred tons of sand left one of Elk Grove's five sandbag locations on Friday.

It certainly seems as if the coming storm has got just about everyone's attention.

"Yeah, we're hearing 15 inches of rain," said Guy Sperry, one of many bagging sand and taking it home on Friday. "That's cause for concern."

More so than the amount of rain, people just want to be prepared. Especially those unaccustomed to flooding.

"When it's that steady downpour, that's when I get the worst flooding," said Doretta Morgan who lives in the suburbs.

Morgan and her neighbor, Claudia Roberts, went in tandem to pick up sandbags on Friday afternoon. Neither had done it before, but admit they are more than a little concerned with this coming storm.

"It does get wet," Roberts said. "But with this amount of rain and stuff, I am afraid because of my backyard that the moisture and stuff with 4 inches...it might be a lot."

No matter where you live though, residents are being asked to be aware and be prepared. So that means protecting the thresholds of the entry-ways to your home with sandbags at the very least.

