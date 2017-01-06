Fairfield Police Arrest Animal Abuse Suspect who Swung Cat Over His Head

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield man who was caught swinging his own cat over his head and throwing it in the air Thursday morning was arrested by police.

Sgt. Nick McDowell of the Fairfield Police Department told The Reporter that they received a call at around 9:30 a.m. by someone who witnessed Keith Hebert, 21, abusing his pet cat in the Midfair Plaza parking lot on North Texas Street. Hebert was seen swinging the cat around his head at least three times.

Solano County Animal Care Services is now in possession of the cat.

Hebert was charged on suspicion of animal abuse. He was booked at the Solano County Jail with a $25,000 bail.