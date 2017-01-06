Goodwill is Now Open in Elk Grove!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goodwill visited us today to talk about the grand opening of their newest location in Elk Grove. The grand opening was on Wednesday, January 4th. They have stocked tons of inventory in the brand new location. From clothing, to books, to furniture and more, there is something for you to find there. Head in to new Elk Grove location or one of their other locations near you.

More info:

Goodwill Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada

Goodwill Elk Grove Location-

9699 East Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA. 95624

(916) 395-9000

GoodwillSacto.org

Facebook: Goodwill Sacramento

Twitter: @GoodwillSacNev

Sacramento Location-

8001 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

(916) 395-9000