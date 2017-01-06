In Your Neighborhood: The Pocket

This week for In Your Neighborhood, FOX40 is in The Pocket area — Mae and Martina are having a blast in some hot spots.
Martina is out in at The Trap - Sacramento's oldest and oddest bar where everybody knows your name. This bar is unique and has a lot of history behind it. The building came to be in the 1860s and later became a saloon in the early 1900s. The building used to be closer to the river and there is a story that they used horses to pull the building to its new location.
Mae is at Rainbow's End Cafe located in the Greenhaven Plaza enjoying a ton of goodies. Rainbow's End Cafe is a mom and pop cafe and they're sharing some of their customers favorites. The cafe offers a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner foods while also offering an assortment of wines, bottled & draft beer. We offer traditional breakfasts such as waffles and eggs to fine dining dinners such as Saint Louis style ribs, T-Bone Steaks, and pasta dishes.