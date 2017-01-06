In Your Neighborhood: The Pocket

This week for In Your Neighborhood, FOX40 is in The Pocket area — Mae and Martina are having a blast in some hot spots.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is out in at The Trap - Sacramento's oldest and oddest bar where everybody knows your name. This bar is unique and has a lot of history behind it. The building came to be in the 1860s and later became a saloon in the early 1900s. The building used to be closer to the river and there is a story that they used horses to pull the building to its new location.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is at Rainbow's End Cafe located in the Greenhaven Plaza enjoying a ton of goodies. Rainbow's End Cafe is a mom and pop cafe and they're sharing some of their customers favorites. The cafe offers a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner foods while also offering an assortment of wines, bottled & draft beer. We offer traditional breakfasts such as waffles and eggs to fine dining dinners such as Saint Louis style ribs, T-Bone Steaks, and pasta dishes.