Natomas School Staff Member Accused of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Students

NATOMAS — A staff member at Heron School in Natomas has been fired after being accused of taking inappropriate photos of students in class, the Natomas Unified School District announced Friday.

Sacramento Police and the Natomas Unified School District are investigating the allegations, which were made before the winter break. The phone used to take the photos is now with police investigators, a district spokesperson said.

According to school officials, the photos were of “specific, inappropriate, clothed areas of female students’ bodies.”

It was not immediately clear who the staff member was, what they did at the school, or if they were arrested by police.

Heron is a K-8 school.

Classes in the district resume Monday.