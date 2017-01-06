Officials Fear Cosumnes River Overflow, Flooding in Sloughhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLOUGHHOUSE -- Meadowlands Kitchen and Bar won't let Mother Nature mess up its new look. With heavy rain and flooding expected, the new Sloughhouse restaurant that backs up the Deer Creek isn't taking any chances.

"We got enough [sand bags] to cover every doorway in the building; so far looks like our manager got some tarp so we are going to put some tarping down to alleviate some of the water into the building," said Paul Poore with Meadowlands Kitchen and Bar.

The National Weather Service says Deer Creek is prone to flooding, and the looming storm may do just that. The creek converges with Cosumnes River, which is another waterway that worries the National Weather Service.

"The Cosumnes River is not controlled by levees," said Mike Kochasic with the National Weather Service. "That's concerning because a lot of the water that will run out is not going to be kept within that channel."

Overflowing water is something Meadowlands' neighbor, Dixie's Southern Comfort, is used to. Dixie Lester has seen her fair share of flooding by her Sloughhouse business in the last 19 years.

"The water was porch high; the boat floated on the porch, it sat on the porch," Lester reminisced.

Now she's bracing her antique shop for another major storm.

"Sandbags and watching the water coming over from Deer Creek," she said.

The antique shop will likely be closed this weekend, while restaurant employees said they're still trying to figure out if they'll remain open.