Resolution Rally at Fleet Feet in Midtown

Wendy Phoenix, Triumph Program Participant and Board Member and Lisa Riley from Fleet Feet are in the studio with Paul discussing their latest partnership. This Saturday Fleet Feet is hosting a Resolution Rally at their location in Midtown. At the rally folks are encouraged to sign up for the 2017 Shamrock'n race which benefits Triumph Cancer Foundation.

The Resolution Rally is from 9-11 a.m. at Fleet Feet.

The two-day Shamrock'n weekend includes a 5k, 10k and Kids Leprechaun Dash - Mile on Saturday, March 11, 2017 with a half marathon on Sunday, March 12, 2017. More information about the weekend including registration fees and race rules can be found HERE.

Run set for March 11-12, 2017 with goal to raise $25,000