Stanislaus County Prepares for Weekend Storms

For some Modesto families storm preparation starts with sandbags -- and lots of them.

“When it floods...it flooded bad around here,” Francina Evans of Modesto said.

Throughout Stanislaus County residents like Francina and Mike Evans are bracing themselves for a series storms that are expected to hit the region this weekend.

“I think it’s going to get worse because we expect like 8 inches of rain in the next week,” Mike Evans of Modesto told FOX40.

The couple checked out the water levels at Dry Creek by Morton Boulevard.

“We were just looking at the water, checking it out, making sure that it’s not getting up like it did in '95 to '96 when it really flooded,” Francina said.

Stanislaus County officials closed the gates by Dry Creek by Morton Boulevard in anticipation of the rising water levels. Modesto Fire Chief Sean Slamon is also urging families to stock up on flashlights just in case the power goes out. He also said their crews are ready.

“Not increasing staffing at this point, but our water rescue teams are available and our crews are prepared for significant storm,” said fire Chief Sean Slamon, with the Modesto Fire Department.

As for families, they've seen this before and they know what to expect, know what to avoid.

“We stay off certain roads, like we know the heavy rains coming so we’ll stay off like Morgan Road, 7th Street,” Francina explained.

If you are in Stanislaus County and need sand bags, you can pick up a maximum of 20 at the corporation yard at 501 North Jefferson St. You can fill up your own sandbags at any time.