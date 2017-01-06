Storm Impedes Repairs on Sinkhole Blocking El Dorado County Intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERVILLE -- The approaching storm has put repairs to a sinkhole that closed an El Dorado County road on hold.

The intersection of Newtown Road and Fort Jim Road was blocked off Friday after County Department of Transportation crews discovered a small hole in the pavement.

“We put a 6 foot probe into it and didn’t hit anything,” said John Kahling, deputy director of the county Engineering Unit.

A steel culvert directs Webber Creek underneath the road; engineers believe the high water on Wednesday caused water to erode the dirt beneath the asphalt. Because of the heavy rainstorms forecast for this weekend, the road won’t be dug up out of fear that the rain could do more damage.

Department of Transportation crews are on standby in case flooding or falling trees close roads.

The department says they will assess the situation after the storms to see if storm related damage will take priority over reopening the intersection. Right now there are alternative routes that motorists can take around the intersection, even though they are inconvenient.