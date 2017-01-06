Two Cows Rescued from Dry Creek in Stanislaus County

MODESTO — Two cows were pulled from the cold Dry Creek water Friday afternoon in Modesto.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District says it responded to the creek off North Hopper Road, saying the pair had gone about a quarter-mile down stream.

Only the cows’ heads were visible above the water, rescue crews said.

Eventually, crews were able to use ropes and fire hoses to “moove” the animals to safety.

It was not immediately clear how the cows ended up the water or where they are headed next.