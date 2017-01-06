Yosemite Valley Floor Closing for Weekend Storms

FRESNO — Officials say access to the valley floor of Yosemite National Park will be blocked to visitors due to the stormy weekend ahead that threatens flooding.

Yosemite National Park rangers said roads to the valley floor will close at 5 p.m. Friday. A Pacific storm is expected to deliver significant rain, peaking on Sunday.

Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards says that some areas of the park outside of the valley will remain open.

She says, however, that visitors should be aware of recent wet weather causing hazardous conditions, such as icy roads and falling debris.

Officials say that the closure is expected through at least Sunday.

Disastrous Merced River floods ripped through Yosemite National Park for two and a half months exactly 20 years ago.