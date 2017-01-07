Elk Grove Police K-9 Shot in Armed Robbery; Suspects in Custody

ELK GROVE — Police have detained three suspects in a robbery that resulted in the injury of a K-9 officer.

According to Chris Trim of the Elk Grove Police Department, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Jamba Juice on West Stockton and Laguna Boulevards. The suspects had been identified as two black men with handguns.

The suspects began fleeing from officers upon their arrival at the scene. One of the suspects turned and fired his gun during the chase, hitting an Elk Grove Police K-9. The dog sustained non-life threatening injuries.

With assistance from California Highway Patrol, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the Sacramento Police Department, Elk Grove officers set up a large perimeter of the area and began actively looking for the second suspect. He was detained around 9:40 p.m.

A female suspect was also taken into custody after officers found her in a parked car near the scene. Her involvement in the incident is unknown.

