Granite Bay Firefighter’s Dog Found 1 Week after Running Away

GRANITE BAY — A firefighter’s dog who had been missing since New Year’s Eve was found Saturday by animal control.

Lisa Giblin, a firefighter for the South Placer Fire District, reported her dog, Titan, missing on Jan. 1. She had returned home from a late night, New Year’s Eve shift to find that he had fled.

Giblin later learned from a neighbor that people nearby had been shooting off fireworks; she believed the blasts scared Titan and caused him to bolt.

On Saturday animal control found Titan and delivered him to the VCA Loomis Basin Veterinary Clinic. According to Giblin, he may have been hit by a car while he was gone and will require surgery. Overall, however, the veterinarian says he will be fine.

“I can finally sleep,” Giblin wrote to FOX40.