LIVE BLOG: Winter Storms Rip Through the Valley

Storms have begun moving in throughout Northern California and the Valley this weekend.

Officials anticipate that most of the storms’ activity will reach the region Sunday.

A flood watch has been put into effect for Jan. 7 through as late as Jan. 11 for some areas. In preparation for flooding from high river levels and snow melt, sandbag stations in multiple Northern California counties have opened up. Check FOX40’s list of local places to fill sandbags for free.

Keep up to date on detailed severe weather alerts that include times, dates and recommended actions to take in case there is dangerous storm activity.

