× Longtime Actress Francine York Dies at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francine York, a statuesque actress who appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies in a decades-long career, has died. She was 80.

Her friend, Pepper Jay, says York died Friday at a Los Angeles hospital after a battle with cancer.

The 5-foot-8 York was a model and showgirl before starting a Hollywood career that included more than two dozen movies and a slew of TV shows, from “Bewitched” to “The Mindy Project.”

She played the moll of a supervillain called the Bookworm in the 1960s “Batman” series and a blackmailer on “Days of Our Lives” in 1978.

In the movies, York was the mother-in-law of Nicolas Cage in “The Family Man” and led female assassins in “The Doll Squad,” a 1970s film that may have inspired TV’s “Charlie’s Angels.”