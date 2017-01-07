Missing Parlier Police K-9 Found Dead

PARLIER — Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a K-9 officer following his disappearance Friday in Parlier.

The Parlier Police Department reported a grand theft at their South Mendocino Avenue station at around 8:45 a.m. A Fresno County Sheriff’s officer was later told that the police K-9, Indy, had gone missing.

That afternoon a Parlier Police Animal Control officer discovered Indy dead on the side of the road just a mile away on South Mendocino Avenue. His injuries indicated that he had been struck by a car, though a local veterinarian is still determining the cause of the German shepherd’s death.

He had been with the Parlier Police Department since February 2013.

“Indy was my first and only dog,” Indy’s Parlier Police handler said. “He was a great partner and he will be sorely missed.”

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating Indy’s disappearance and asking the public for any information about the case.