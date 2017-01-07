× Two More Suspects Arrested in Deadly Sacramento Apartment Complex Shooting

SACRAMENTO — Two more suspects were arrested by Sacramento homicide detectives for their involvement in December’s deadly apartment shooting on Myrtle Avenue.

Tyquil Armstrong and Jerrell Jackson – both 21 years old – were arrested Friday evening. The first suspect, 21-year-old Lawrence Johnson was arrested on December 20.

Jackson was already in custody for being an ex-felon in possession of ammunition and a violation of his post release agreement. He was add-booked on the charges of murder and attempted murder.

Armstrong was booked on the charge of murder and attempted murder.

On December 12, just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to an apartment on Myrtle Avenue for reported gunshots.

Four victims were found inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. The victims were 38-year-old Sungaya Fleming, a 39-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl.

Fleming later died from her injuries. The three other victims are recovering.

The suspect(s) allegedly fired multiple shots through the closed front door of the apartment. Detectives believe a physical fight occurred between Johnson and someone else in the apartment earlier that day.

There were 16 people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, including five children.

38.581572 -121.494400