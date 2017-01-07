Two More Suspects Arrested in Deadly Sacramento Apartment Complex Shooting
SACRAMENTO — Two more suspects were arrested by Sacramento homicide detectives for their involvement in December’s deadly apartment shooting on Myrtle Avenue.
Tyquil Armstrong and Jerrell Jackson – both 21 years old – were arrested Friday evening. The first suspect, 21-year-old Lawrence Johnson was arrested on December 20.
Jackson was already in custody for being an ex-felon in possession of ammunition and a violation of his post release agreement. He was add-booked on the charges of murder and attempted murder.
Armstrong was booked on the charge of murder and attempted murder.
On December 12, just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to an apartment on Myrtle Avenue for reported gunshots.
Four victims were found inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. The victims were 38-year-old Sungaya Fleming, a 39-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl.
Fleming later died from her injuries. The three other victims are recovering.
The suspect(s) allegedly fired multiple shots through the closed front door of the apartment. Detectives believe a physical fight occurred between Johnson and someone else in the apartment earlier that day.
There were 16 people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, including five children.