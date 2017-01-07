Woman Killed by Falling Tree in San Ramon

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fire official says a woman taking a walk on a Northern California golf course was killed after a tree fell and struck her Saturday.

San Ramon Valley Fire Battalion Chief Dan McNamara says firefighters found the woman with critical injuries at the Canyon Lakes Golf Course in San Ramon.

He says the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

McNamara says it was extremely windy in the area when the tree fell.

He says at least four other trees have fallen in San Ramon because of the wind.