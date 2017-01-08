Elk Grove K9 Shot During Armed Robbery Released from Vet, Recovering at Home

ELK GROVE — A K9 that was shot during an armed robbery on Saturday night was released from the vet on Sunday.

Elk Grove Police K9 Blu is recovering at his home after being treated at VCA Bradshaw Animal Hospital.

According to Elk Grove Police Officer Chris Trim, officers responded to reports of two suspects who had robbed the Jamba Juice on West Stockton and Laguna boulevards at gunpoint.

Officers spotted two men that matched the description of the alleged robbers. Trim said the two men ran toward a waiting getaway car with a woman behind the wheel. During the chase, one of the men fired at K9 Blu, hitting him twice.