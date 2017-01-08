Placer County Deputies Rescue 12-Year-Old Trapped in Submerged Car

AUBURN — Deputies and passersby rescued a 12-year-old trapped in a submerged, overturned vehicle Sunday in a creek off Highway 49.

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the scene on the east side of Highway 49 near Rio Oso Road when they noticed cars swerving off the road.

A woman emerged from the car, yelling that her “baby” was stuck inside the vehicle, reports the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

A team of civilians and officers got into the water and were able to pull the woman’s unresponsive 12-year-old daughter from the car. The girl regained consciousness and was given first aid. Her current condition has not been reported.

The incidents leading up to the car crashing into the creek are unknown at this time.