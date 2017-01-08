Storm Pours Heavy Rain, Causes Flooded Streets Across Sacramento County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A surge of rushing water filled roadways and parking lots across Sacramento County.

Deer Creek resembled a raging river in East Sacramento County.

Rushing water created waves and filled Scott Road.

The flooded street trapped a red pickup truck.

But Michelangelo Greco and his buddies plowed through the rushing water, a few times.

"Weather's out, Chevy's running, thought, come out and drive some water crossings," Greco said.

Greco came out looking for adventure during the storm and the Carmichael native was surprised by what he saw.

"I've seen a lot of stuff flood and a lot of damage go on, it's kind of crazy," said Greco.

In Sloughhouse, dandbags protected Meadowlands Restaurant from water flowing from Deer Creek.

Farther North, Garden Highway near I-5 was closed as Caltrans crews worked to fix a clogged drain.

At Arcade Creek, water almost spilled over the edge.

The creek filled with trash and debris, but Sophia Van Scooter thought it was awesome.

"It was cool to see.. and stuff!" said Van Scooter.

The family came out to see the swollen creek near their house.

"It's just kind of exciting to get them out and show them it could be underwater on Tuesday," said James Van Scooter.

Longtime Sacramentans experienced the most rainfall and flooding they've seen in years, and it's not over yet.