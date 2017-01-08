Truckee River Swells in Reno

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENO -- Standing next to the Truckee River in downtown Reno, you can hear the roar of the raging water.

The rushing water at the pedestrian bridge that usually kayakers and those in inner tubes float under, has swelled to more than 5 feet of normal.

There were many onlookers as there were even more police officers in the area directing traffic.

They tell FOX40 that most of the surrounding streets, they anticipated closing by early evening.

Sandbags were stacked in front of downtown businesses to protect the structures from floodwaters.

Officials say the last time flood waters reach this level was back in 2005.