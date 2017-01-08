Weekend Storm Floods Sacramento County Creeks, Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELVERTA -- Flooded creeks, flooded roads and flooded cars -- this weekend's storm promised to pack a punch and that's exactly what it did.

Flooding on roads in Elverta and Pleasant Grove slowed traffic down. At least two cars stalled in the standing water on Howsley Road, including Matthew Melnick's.

"The water started to keep coming up it got to my ankles so I had to climb out of the car," Melnick said.

Creeks were also no match against Sunday's heavy rains. By the afternoon Arcade Creek was right below the flood stage. Water was so high it flowed just under a bridge on Bridge Road.

A nearby picnic area was also submerged. The tops of tables were peaking through the storm water.

"All the homes along there are always at flood risk lot of damage to the homes personal property definitely something to be concerned with," Matthew Papierniak, who lives by Arcade Creek, told FOX40.

Many of the homeless around the creek didn't risk it by staying.

"I got a tent, I'm on higher ground, I'm staying dry. I've managed to do that," Chase Notestein said.

Fire officials said if you have to leave your home during the storm avoid driving through flooded roadways.